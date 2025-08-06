Commissioner Reviews Administrative, Admission Affairs Of Cadet College Esa Khel
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A meeting regarding the admission process and overall administrative affairs of Cadet College Esa Khel,
Mianwali, was held here on Wednesday with Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan in the chair.
During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed in detail about the upcoming academic session,
admission tests, quality of education, student facilities, teacher training workshops, and the college's
infrastructural uplift.
It was informed that the new academic session was about to commence, and arrangements for
admission tests in various cities had been finalized.
Officials also shared that the recent matriculation results had been encouraging, and special focus
was being given to improving teacher capacity to enhance the academic environment. Future
development plans, infrastructure upgrades, and enhanced facilities for students were also
discussed.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan said that Cadet College Esa Khel
was a prestigious educational institution, serving not only Mianwali but also the entire region
as a model of quality education and discipline.
He appreciated the efforts being made for maintaining a transparent admission process and
student training.
The commissioner directed that admission process must remain fully transparent and merit-based,
and all college upgrade projects should be completed within the stipulated time to ensure the best
possible academic environment for students.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraya, Deputy Director
Technical Rana Shahid Imran, and College Principal Colonel (R) Adnan Khan.
