Commissioner reviews ant-polio drive arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan reviewed arrangements for a five-day anti-polio campaign starting from April 21.

In the meeting, the four Deputy Commissioners informed him about their preparations, micro plan, training of field staff, manpower, reserve force and other measures to ensure 100 percent targets of the polio campaign.

Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz informed the meeting that during the anti-polio campaign, 1,639,283 children will be vaccinated against polio in the four districts, for which 326 UC MOs and 1,367 area in-charges have been appointed. A total of 7,592 teams, including 6,969 mobile, 424 fixed and 199 transit teams, will administer the vaccine to children in 318 union councils across the division.

A total of 8,746 workers will participate in the campaign, including 7,928 from the health department, 440 from education, 249 from population welfare, 34 from civil defense and 95 from other departments.

The meeting was informed that training of polio workers is underway in all four districts. The commissioner said that effective and sustainable measures against polio can protect future generations from this disease, so efforts should be made to make the anti-polio campaign a hundred percent success. He said that the presence of polio teams should be ensured at public transport, railway stations and other important public places, and negligence in this important responsibility will not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Waseem, Director Health Services Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, CEO Health Dr. Sara Safdar and representatives of WHO, in addition to Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf, and CEOs through video link.