Commissioner reviews anti dengue arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements.

He directed officials of district administrations and Health Department to devise a mechanism for containing the outbreak of any epidemic, and to accelerate efforts for controlling dengue larvae at all costs.

He said that all officials of special surveillance teams should perform their duties honestly, diligently and vigilantly so that dengue larvae could be eradicated.