Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan chaired a meeting of dengue monitoring committee here on Monday and reviewed the overall situation in the division.

The meeting was briefed that 227 cases were registered and various people were got arrested over violation of dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last seven days. Around five deaths had been reported due to dengue fever in Lahore division. The meeting was further briefed that warning notices were also being issued to citizens for not following dengue preventive measures while larvae elimination process were geared up at hotspots.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the division to control dengue.

He added that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction.

He directed the Labour Department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) should ensure dengue surveillance in high-rise buildings, he said. He pointed out that Halloki, Harbanspora, Aliabad were found to be high-risk areas as far as the presence of dengue larvae was concerned. He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure dengue surveillance of under-construction buildings in their jurisdiction. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed in the hotspots that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.