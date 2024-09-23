Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A comprehensive review of anti-dengue measures was taken in all four districts of Sargodha division was conducted in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all four Deputy Commissioners and health officials. Director Health Dr.

Rana Muhammad Riaz informed the meeting that arrangements to mark anti-dengue day on September 25 in all four districts have been finalized.

He revealed that a total of 19 confirmed cases had been reported in the division so far this year, out of which 4 were local and 11 have a travel history. In the past 72 hours, two new cases were reported in Mianwali and one in Khushab. He also briefed the meeting on the measures being taken against dengue.

The Commissioner urged Deputy Commissioners to pay full attention to anti-dengue efforts.