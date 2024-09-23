Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A comprehensive review of anti-dengue measures was taken in all four districts of Sargodha division was conducted in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all four Deputy Commissioners and health officials. Director Health Dr.

Rana Muhammad Riaz informed the meeting that arrangements to mark anti-dengue day on September 25 in all four districts have been finalized.

He revealed that a total of 19 confirmed cases had been reported in the division so far this year, out of which 4 were local and 11 have a travel history. In the past 72 hours, two new cases were reported in Mianwali and one in Khushab. He also briefed the meeting on the measures being taken against dengue.

The Commissioner urged Deputy Commissioners to pay full attention to anti-dengue efforts.

Related Topics

Dengue Sargodha Khushab Mianwali September All

Recent Stories

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

8 minutes ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

16 minutes ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

26 minutes ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

36 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

39 minutes ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

1 hour ago
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

1 hour ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

1 hour ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

4 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

4 hours ago
 Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan