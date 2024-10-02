Commissioner Reviews Anti-dengue Measures
Published October 02, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore Division has recorded a total of 212 positive dengue cases in 2024, with no fatalities reported.
In surrounding districts, four cases were detected in Kasur, 16 in Sheikhupura, and 5 in Nankana Sahib.
These details were revealed during a video link meeting convened by Commissioner Lahore Division Zaid bin Maqsood to discuss ongoing anti-dengue efforts here on Wednesday.
The meeting revealed that Lahore currently has 23,181 hot spots. In the past 24 hours, 88 FIRs were filed for violations of dengue control measures, along with 1,879 warning notices issued for non-compliance with prevention guidelines.
Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood stressed the need for thorough inspections of all hot spots and insisted on maintaining rigorous larval surveillance. He emphasized the importance of timely responses to positive dengue cases throughout Lahore and surrounding areas.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif and all Deputy Commissioners via video link.
