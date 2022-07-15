UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Anti-dengue, Price Control Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Usman Younis has directed the district administration to take strict measures against dengue and ensure implementation of notified rates in markets.

He was chairing a meeting at his office on Friday to review the price control measures, anti-dengue arrangements and revenue targets.

The commissioner said that every month, the deputy commissioners would review the rates of commodities, adding that no negligence would be tolerated against complaint for sugar, flour prices. He directed all price control magistrates to remain in the field and take strict action against profiteers to provide relief to citizens. Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind bars, he added.

The commissioner also sought report on the ongoing land acquisition operation from illegal occupants.

He also ordered to speed up anti-dengue activities as prevailing seasonal conditions were suitable for breeding of the dengue larvae.

The meeting was briefed that during the last six months, around 117 dengue cases had been reported in the division. The commissioner was also briefed on petrol availability, land record digitalisation, supply of subsidised flour and other revenue targets.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Dr Mujtaba, Sundus Irshad, ADC (Revenue) Dr Tariq Usman, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer Ali Abbas while DCs participated through video link.

Lahore Petrol Dengue Price Market All From Flour

More Stories From Pakistan

