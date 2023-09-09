Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Anti-narcotics Operation In Qila Abdullah, Pishin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat on Saturday visited Qila Abdullah and Pishin districts and reviewed the ongoing anti-narcotics operation in the area

Deputy Commissioner Pishin, Jameel Ahmed Baloch briefed Commissioner Quetta regarding the mega anti-narcotics operation.

The security forces have launched a grand operation to eliminate drug production and drug factories in the Qila Abdullah and Pishin districts of Balochistan.

Hamza Shafqat has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the levies other law enforcement teams, and administrative officers in the anti-drug operation.

He said no effort would be spared to crash the elements involved in the narcotics business and their hideouts.

On the instructions of Corps Commander Balochistan, the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Anti-Narcotics Force, Levies and other law enforcement agencies are participating in the operation.

Some 9 narcotics manufacturing and processing factories were demolished, and manufactured and stored drugs worth millions of rupees were also eradicated.

The operation was finalized in a meeting held on August 28 at Headquarters 12 Corps, in which all stakeholders were agreed.

On August 30, a jirga was also organized in Qila Abdullah under the Anti-Drug Campaign.

In the Jirga, the local elders demanded the abolition of drug factories to stop the production of drugs in Qila Abdullah and Gulistan and assured security agencies of their full support.

The local people of the area have welcomed the anti-narcotics operation of the district administration.

