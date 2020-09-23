UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Anti-polio Arrangements

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:39 PM

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-polio campaign launched on September 21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-polio campaign launched on September 21.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made for anti-polio drive, he directed the officials to ensure that every child must be vaccinated and to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases.

He asked the health department to cover vaccination refusal and non-attended cases by convincing parents in order to make Rawalpindi a polio free city.

"The government departments should convince parents on vaccination of their kids," he said.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said over 617,000 children have been so far administered the polio vaccine on third day of the drive while 875,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved till September 25.

