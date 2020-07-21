UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:17 PM

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, rushed to Chak No 242-RB Dasuha, to review implementation of special anti-polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, rushed to Chak No 242-RB Dasuha, to review implementation of special anti-polio campaign.

He checked presence of polio teams, immunization record and asked parents and locals for getting their children under five years of age vaccinated.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that all resources should be used for best implementation of anti-polio campaign and no child should be left without vaccination in any house.

Meanwhile, the commissioner, RPO and DC visited model cattle market Niamuana and checked the necessary arrangements for animal dealers.

They ordered for ending illegal markets for selling animals outside the permitted market. They urged for taking special measures to protect the market from effects of weather and corona pandemic.

They also visited Clock Tower Chowk and checked the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs). They issued stern warning to some shopkeepers over violation.

The DC ordered for removing illegal parking outside bazaars and asked the officials of trader organisations as well as buyers and citizens visiting the bazaars to park their vehicles at designated five parking points.

