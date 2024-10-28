Commissioner reviews anti-polio campaign efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan here on Monday reviewed

the ongoing anti-polio campaign by visiting various areas.

He met polio workers to review the administration of anti-polio drops

and other campaign activities.

His visit included inspections of the transit point at Noori Gate Adda,

fixed point at the maternal and child health center in the Factory Area,

a mobile team and the transit point at the railway station.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan checked finger markings of vaccinated

children and reviewed door-to-door wall markings.

He instructed polio teams to strictly adhere to the micro-plan, ensuring

that no child misses the polio drops.

Jahanzeb Awan stressed for paying special attention to refusal cases,

advising awareness efforts for parents who resist vaccination to prevent

administrative actions.

He urged parents to cooperate with the teams to secure a healthy future

for their children, reminding them of the government's urgent steps to eradicate polio.

The Commissioner also directed administrative officers to double-monitor

the campaign, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, he ordered that teams should be present at bus terminals,

railway stations, parks, and motorway interchanges and that security for

polio teams be ensured.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Sargodha, Dr. Asad Aslam who accompanied

the Commissioner, said that anti-polio campaign in Sargodha division would

continue till November 1, targeting over 1.6 million children under five years

of age across all four districts.

Alongside two polio drops, children would receive Vitamin-A supplements

and ensure success, 7,592 teams comprising 12,000 workers were actively

engaged, including 6,969 mobile teams, 424 fixed points, and 199 transit teams, he added.