Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Anti-polio Campaign Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner reviews anti-polio campaign efforts

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan here on Monday reviewed

the ongoing anti-polio campaign by visiting various areas.

He met polio workers to review the administration of anti-polio drops

and other campaign activities.

His visit included inspections of the transit point at Noori Gate Adda,

fixed point at the maternal and child health center in the Factory Area,

a mobile team and the transit point at the railway station.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan checked finger markings of vaccinated

children and reviewed door-to-door wall markings.

He instructed polio teams to strictly adhere to the micro-plan, ensuring

that no child misses the polio drops.

Jahanzeb Awan stressed for paying special attention to refusal cases,

advising awareness efforts for parents who resist vaccination to prevent

administrative actions.

He urged parents to cooperate with the teams to secure a healthy future

for their children, reminding them of the government's urgent steps to eradicate polio.

The Commissioner also directed administrative officers to double-monitor

the campaign, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, he ordered that teams should be present at bus terminals,

railway stations, parks, and motorway interchanges and that security for

polio teams be ensured.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Sargodha, Dr. Asad Aslam who accompanied

the Commissioner, said that anti-polio campaign in Sargodha division would

continue till November 1, targeting over 1.6 million children under five years

of age across all four districts.

Alongside two polio drops, children would receive Vitamin-A supplements

and ensure success, 7,592 teams comprising 12,000 workers were actively

engaged, including 6,969 mobile teams, 424 fixed points, and 199 transit teams, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Motorway Mobile Visit Sargodha November All Government Million

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

24 minutes ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

54 minutes ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

2 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan