Commissioner Reviews Anti-polio Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood underscored the national duty of polio eradication during his visit to Kacha Mison Road and Cantt areas, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood underscored the national duty of polio eradication during his visit to Kacha Mison Road and Cantt areas, here on Monday.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, and Assistant Commissioner City, Rai Babar, who briefed him on the performance of polio teams.
During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed operational records, micro-plans. He urged the field teams to work diligently, stating, “Polio eradication is a national obligation; neglecting this mission is equivalent to neglecting our duty. This is a mission to prevent disability, and I encourage the polio teams to work with commitment and zeal.
”
Meanwhile, the Commissioner, along with Secretary board Rizwan Nazir, inspected examination centers at China Chowk for the second annual intermediate exams. He checked attendance sheets in accordance with roll number slips and reviewed the examination center inspection record register.
The Commissioner also monitored ongoing surveillance through CCTV cameras in all examination halls to ensure the integrity of the examination process.
Additionally, he took a moment to encourage a special needs student taking the exam, recognizing their determination and resilience.
Recent Stories
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Am ..
Weeklong anti-polio drive starts
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed
ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4
Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report
Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore32 seconds ago
-
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for safety measures against smog34 seconds ago
-
Durable peace in S. Asia, contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Amb. Ahmad36 seconds ago
-
Weeklong anti-polio drive starts38 seconds ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of polio team39 seconds ago
-
Balochistan's first phase survey for solarizing 50 tubewells completed12 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgradation13 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday13 minutes ago
-
Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 413 minutes ago
-
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities13 minutes ago
-
Full court meeting underway at SC24 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..17 minutes ago