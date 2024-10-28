Commissioner reviews anti-polio drive

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood underscored the national duty of polio eradication during his visit to Kacha Mison Road and Cantt areas, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood underscored the national duty of polio eradication during his visit to Kacha Mison Road and Cantt areas, here on Monday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, and Assistant Commissioner City, Rai Babar, who briefed him on the performance of polio teams.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed operational records, micro-plans. He urged the field teams to work diligently, stating, “Polio eradication is a national obligation; neglecting this mission is equivalent to neglecting our duty. This is a mission to prevent disability, and I encourage the polio teams to work with commitment and zeal.

”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, along with Secretary board Rizwan Nazir, inspected examination centers at China Chowk for the second annual intermediate exams. He checked attendance sheets in accordance with roll number slips and reviewed the examination center inspection record register.

The Commissioner also monitored ongoing surveillance through CCTV cameras in all examination halls to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

Additionally, he took a moment to encourage a special needs student taking the exam, recognizing their determination and resilience.