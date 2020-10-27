UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Anti-polio Drive Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:07 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Deputy Commissioners and health officers to successfully achieve all indicators during anti-polio campaign being started from November 2

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the Deputy Commissioners and health officers to successfully achieve all indicators during anti-polio campaign being started from November 2.

Presiding over the meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio through video link here on Tuesday, he said besides Coronavirus, the eradication of polio had also become a challenge and there was dire need to launch drive in this regard so that entire Hyderabad division could be made polio free.

The task cannot be achieved successfully without active field participation of all stakeholders, he added.

The Commissioner asked all the DCs and health officers to submit detailed reports of inactive health facility centres as well as EPI centres of their respective districts so that efforts could be made to activate them with provision of SNE status at union council level.

He also directed them to improve the performance of the anti-polio campaign with strict monitoring regarding hundred percent coverage and bringing the refusal cases at zero level.

