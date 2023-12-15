Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Anti-smog Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, reviewed the measures being taken to combat smog in the entire division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, reviewed the measures being taken to combat smog in the entire division.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Additional Commissioner Revenue Azharul-Haq, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that no incident of stubble burning was reported during the last seven days while more than 949 vehicles were seized and 1,974 vehicles were challaned during the same period. Fine of Ra 4.4 million were also imposed on the smog related violations.

The commissioner said that teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) would collaborate for cleanliness and air quality improvement initiatives, emphasizing strict actions against vehicles emitting smoke. He said that no space should be given to brick kilns without zigzag technology and pyrolysis plants, adding FIRs should be lodged besides sealing the violator’s premises. The commissioner emphasized that the process of unsealing properties in the context of anti-smog measures is exclusively contingent upon court decisions.

DCs from other districts participating via video link.

