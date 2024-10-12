Commissioner Reviews “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood on Saturday visited the office of the Assistant Commissioner Cantt to assess the operations of the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" program, focusing on the front desk that handles applicant verification and registration.
During the visit, he engaged with a citizen seeking registration and expressed satisfaction with the assistance provided. The commissioner highlighted that a dedicated office for the program is being established at the AC Cantt office.
In line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, guidance is being offered at the front desk for eligible individuals, along with the launch of an online registration portal.
The commissioner emphasized the importance of providing thorough assistance to applicants. He also noted that front desks are being set up across various districts in Lahore division to better serve deserving families. This initiative aims to provide essential support to eligible families in accessing housing opportunities.
