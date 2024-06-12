Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements At Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan visited different cattle markets to review arrangements for public facilitation and the cattle vendors on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 22 temporary cattle markets have been established in the district where the best arrangements have been made. She said that a ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in urban areas and stern action would be taken against violators. She urged the public to bring senior citizens and kids with them while visiting the cattle markets and also asked people to wear light colour clothes to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

The commissioner maintained that only registered Nation Government Organisations (NGOs) would be allowed to collect animal hides of sacrificial animals.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that a special desk of the livestock department has been established at entry points of all cattle markets for vaccination. He said that a temporary cattle market has also been set up at Fatima Jinnah Housing Colony where no fee was being charged from the cattle vendors and citizens.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

