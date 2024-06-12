Commissioner Reviews Arrangements At Cattle Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan visited different cattle markets to review arrangements for public facilitation and the cattle vendors on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan visited different cattle markets to review arrangements for public facilitation and the cattle vendors on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that 22 temporary cattle markets have been established in the district where the best arrangements have been made. She said that a ban has been imposed on the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in urban areas and stern action would be taken against violators. She urged the public to bring senior citizens and kids with them while visiting the cattle markets and also asked people to wear light colour clothes to protect themselves from the scorching heat.
The commissioner maintained that only registered Nation Government Organisations (NGOs) would be allowed to collect animal hides of sacrificial animals.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that a special desk of the livestock department has been established at entry points of all cattle markets for vaccination. He said that a temporary cattle market has also been set up at Fatima Jinnah Housing Colony where no fee was being charged from the cattle vendors and citizens.
Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq, CEO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader ..
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 tri ..
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities ..
DIG takes notice of injured policeman
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRCS empowers flood-affected families with livelihood assistance through Loader Rickshaw distributio ..11 minutes ago
-
NCRC launches State of Children in Pakistan Portal11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils Rs18.877 trillion federal budget11 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI lawyers in Manika attack case11 minutes ago
-
DIG takes notice of injured policeman23 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA23 minutes ago
-
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha23 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude to coalition partner ..25 minutes ago
-
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM29 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector29 minutes ago
-
PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees29 minutes ago