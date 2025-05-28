Commissioner reviews arrangements at Halloki cattle market

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner(DC) Zaid bin Maqsood on Wednesday visited the cattle market set up in Halloki to inspect the arrangements ahead of Eid-ul-Adha and ensure compliance with government guidelines.

According to a spokesperson,the visit focused on reviewing facilities provided for citizens,traders and sacrificial animals.

During the visit,DC inspected various service camps established by the Livestock Department,Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC),Rescue 1122 and other departments.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Wahga briefed him on the overall setup and operational status.

Commissioner Zaid evaluated the availability of essential facilities including tents,electricity,water supply, restrooms and clean drinking water.

He also interacted with livestock traders and animal owners to get their feedback on the services being provided.

Special attention was given to the livestock department’s camp,where he reviewed data on anti-parasitic spraying, checked the stock and expiry dates of veterinary medicines and verified the attendance of on-duty staff.

He emphasized the need for strict enforcement against illegal cattle enclosures and directed the administration to take immediate and firm action to discourage such unauthorized setups.

He instructed officials to maintain zero tolerance in this regard, ensuring that all operations were in accordance with official regulations and standards.