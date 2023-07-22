Commissioner reviews arrangements at Monitoring Control room setup for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul islam along with police officers and district administration on Saturday visited the Monitoring Control room setup for Muharram and reviewed the arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, the commissioner was accompanied by Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani and other officers.

On this occasion, In-charge Muharram-ul-Haram Control Muhammad Imran Kundi briefed the visiting officers about security monitoring and arrangements.

He told the officers that with the help of CCTV cameras, all the processions, Majlis and Muharram routes would be monitored.

The DPO Dera said the foolproof security arrangements were adopted throughout the district to deal with any possible situation.

All the visiting officers expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements for Muharram.