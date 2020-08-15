UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Arrangements During Muharram-ul-Haram

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked all Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent Officers and officers of concerned departments to complete all arrangements prior to start of the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

In view of COVID-19, the standard operating procedures set by Sindh Government should be implemented strictly to avert spread of Coronavirus during religious gatherings.

The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over a meeting on video link at his office on Saturday.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to ask the officers of concerned departments in their respective districts and ensure comprehensive arrangements during the month. They Deputy Commissioners should also hold meetings with ulema of all sects, hear their grievances and resolve these issues at the earliest, he added.

He also directed them for setting up control rooms for monitoring the situation in their respective offices and holding meeting with peace committees of their respective districts for maintaining an atmosphere of peace, love and brotherhood.

The Commissioner directed the Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts of the Hyderabad division to ensure effective security arrangements for protection of live and property of the people.

Sindh Police and members of other law enforcement agencies always played a key role in maintaining law and order in the province particularly during Muharram-ul-Haram, he said.

The Commissioners asked the HESCO management to avert unannounced load shedding during the month, adding that the local government institutions should also ensure cleanliness in their respective limitations. The Commissioner also directed uninterrupted water supply and maintenance of the lighting system.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad has asked the SSPs to make the intelligence system effective with monitoring of suspects to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram. He also advised the officers of FIA to monitor negative use of social media to avert any untoward incident during the month.

The Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police also briefed the plans and arrangements of their respective districts to Commissioner and DIG Hyderabad and assured that all out efforts would be made to maintain peace and provide maximum facilities to the people during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

