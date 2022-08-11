UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For 10-day Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for 10-day anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made for 10-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be started on August 15 across the division

He chaired a meeting held in his office regarding the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan, Dr. Israr from National EOC, Dr. Sarfaraz from Provincial EOC, Dr. Nabil from WHO, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain Liaqat, District Health Officer and other officers from departments concerned.

While Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak, Dera Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan and officials of Health Departments of both districts participated in the meeting online.

The representatives of the Emergency Operation Center and WHO briefed the participants in detail about the campaign. They said that FIPV injections would also be administered to children of over four months age along with anti-polio drops during the campaign.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that the coverage of refusal cases should be ensured. Moreover, he said, , the security related issues, especially the list of refusal cases should be shared with the police department so that a better action plan could be prepared in this regard.

He said that he will personally talk to the top officials of the Health Department regarding the security issues of South Waziristan. It should be noted that this division-wide campaign will continue from August 15 to August 24.

