Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For 18th Cholistan Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that all the arrangements should be completed on time for the International Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held in February 2023.

The repairing of the roads to Derawar Fort should be completed soon.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office today.

The meeting decided to form a committee to monitor the road repair work. Commissioner said that direction boards will be installed to indicate the locations of Derawar fort.

On the occasion of the International Cholistan Desert Rally, temporary tuck shops, washrooms, and mechanics shops will also be set up at various places.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that planning will be done for traffic management. Managing Director TDCP Waqas Malik, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, DPO Ibadat Nisar, MD CDA Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Aamir Khachi, MD Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar were present in the video link meeting.

