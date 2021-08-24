Commissioner reviews arrangements for anti-encroachment campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of third phase of removal of encroachments from land of irrigation department in different districts of the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of third phase of removal of encroachments from land of irrigation department in different districts of the division.

While reviewing the progress of the first and second phase of the campaign, he asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned to complete homework for launching the next phase in accordance with the orders of the court.

He also directed the officers of the irrigation department to have close coordination with the DCs and point out the encroachments at the department's land so that speedy action could be initiated for reclaiming the occupied land.

The DCs briefed the commissioner about the progress achieved in their respective districts during the previous campaign.