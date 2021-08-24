UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Anti-encroachment Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:34 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for anti-encroachment campaign

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of third phase of removal of encroachments from land of irrigation department in different districts of the division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Tuesday presided over a meeting to review the arrangements of third phase of removal of encroachments from land of irrigation department in different districts of the division.

While reviewing the progress of the first and second phase of the campaign, he asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned to complete homework for launching the next phase in accordance with the orders of the court.

He also directed the officers of the irrigation department to have close coordination with the DCs and point out the encroachments at the department's land so that speedy action could be initiated for reclaiming the occupied land.

The DCs briefed the commissioner about the progress achieved in their respective districts during the previous campaign.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Progress From Court

Recent Stories

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence sy ..

COVID-19 catalysed development of media defence systems to help manage crises: M ..

21 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainabili ..

Lahore High Court seeks arguments on maintainability of plea to bar announcement ..

20 minutes ago
 38 fertilizer dealers fined

38 fertilizer dealers fined

20 minutes ago
 WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccin ..

WHO slams 'shocking disparity' in access to vaccines

20 minutes ago
 Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension ..

Green signs fresh Saint-Etienne contract extension

20 minutes ago
 Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as ..

Russian Justice Ministry Says Labeled Dozhd TV as Foreign Agent Due to Foreign F ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.