Commissioner reviews arrangements for anti-polio campaign

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has strictly directed officials of the health department to accelerate efforts to achieve 100 percent anti Polio vaccination target of children up to the age of five years in the division and appealed to the parents to fulfill their responsibilities as a national cause to prevent their children from permanent disabilities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force convened to review arrangements made of 7-day National Anti-Polio Campaign commencing from March 29, 2021.

He said it was alarming that Polio still exists in the country especially in Sindh despite hectic efforts, which is spurious for the health of children. He said more attention was required for polio vaccination apart from protective vaccination in order to prevent children from Polio and other disastrous diseases.

The commissioner directed deputy commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze Districts and officials of health department to keep strict vigil on the work of Polio teams while coordination between tehsil and district level should be improved to motivate parents for vaccination of children especially those not available at home.

The commissioner instructed District Health Officers of all the three districts to invite Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, officials and staff of the health department in a meeting convened for making arrangements regarding Polio campaign so that view could be taken of the meeting.

Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr Azizullah briefing the meeting said that National Anti-Polio Campaign in SBA Division is being launched from March 29, 2021 that would conclude on April 04, 2021 during which more than 10,69000 children would be administered Polio drops. He said for the purpose 903 Polio teams are formed and special attention is given on the training of teams and the Micro Plan of the program. Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts and District Health Officer presented the figures about the achievements of the previous Anti Polio campaign and also briefed about the arrangements for the coming campaign in their respective jurisdictions. The meeting was attended by DC Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, DC Sanghar Dr Umraul Hassan, DC Naushehro Feroze Capt [r] Bilal Shahid Rao, Associated Security Analyst Major Amjad, Director Health Services Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon, District Health Officer SBA Dr Daulat Jamali, DHO Naushehro Feroze Dr Sikandar Ali, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu and other concerned officials.