Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Chehlum, Urs
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a review of arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and the Urs of Ali bin Osman Al-Hajvery (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh by visiting key locations along the routes, including Data Darbar Chowk, Delhi Gate, Bhatti Gate, and Lohari Gate
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood conducted a review of arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and the Urs of Ali bin Osman Al-Hajvery (RA), popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh by visiting key locations along the routes, including Data Darbar Chowk, Delhi Gate, Bhatti Gate, and Lohari Gate.
During his visit, Commissioner Lahore directed that all road repairs and the removal of hanging wires along the Chehlum route be completed promptly. He emphasized the need for all departments to finish their assigned tasks on the route without delay.
The commissioner also noted that surveillance of the entire Chehlum route would be enhanced with the use of Safe City cameras and additional monitoring. He was briefed on municipal and security arrangements for both the Chehlum and the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh.
Zaid bin Maqsood instructed that in rain, WASA should ensure effective drainage management to provide timely responses.
The Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh, which spans three days, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the shrine of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hujwiri, a major center of reverence for Muslims across the subcontinent.
The commissioner also specified that Rescue services, sanitation teams, polio and dengue control teams, and health personnel would be stationed at the shrine throughout the Urs. Parking arrangements for the visitors would be managed by the Lepark Company. Additionally, the quality of food and langar (community meal) would be monitored by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).
Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, SP Security Lahore, Chief Corporate Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters, and Assistant Commissioner City were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason2 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication4 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas4 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank4 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif4 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank4 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister4 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body4 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea4 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi4 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA4 hours ago