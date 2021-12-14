Commissioner reviews arrangements for death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Tuesday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and reviewed the arrangements for observance of 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to be observed on December 27.

On the occasion, the commissioner also inspected various parts of the mausoleum and directed the local government officials to ensure cleanliness and lightening arrangements.

The commissioner directed the health department officials to ensure the availability of doctors, staff, medicines and ambulance service.

The building department officials were also instructed to finalize the work of the washrooms etc.

He also directed the officers of Public Health Engineering Department to take effective measures for safe drinking water.

Any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he warned and said strict legal action will be taken against negligent officials.

Earlier, the commissioner also inspected the media corner. Officers/officials were present during the visit of Commissioner Larkana.