Commissioner reviews arrangements for delivery of Neghban Ramazan Package, model bazaars

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for delivery of Neghban Ramazan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people and model bazaars to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements made for delivery of Neghban Ramazan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people and model bazaars to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting held here the Commissioner said,” I want to see the performance of the price magistrates not on the papers but in the field.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Syed Nidharat Ali, Director General, PHA Ahmed Hasan Ranjha, Director Local Government, Sabatin Kazmi and other officers concerned attended the meeting while the DC Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree participated through video link.

The Commissioner said that the citizens could file any kind of complaint in relation to Ramazan package on the social media account of the Commissioner Rawalpindi and gave assurance that immediate steps would be taken for redressal of the complaints.

The Commissioner informed that 124,658 beneficiaries had been provided Neghban Ramazan packages at their doorsteps so far in Rawalpindi Division. 74,445 raids against profiteers were also conducted across the division since March 1, he said adding, 1,624 complaints of illegal profiteering were received while fines amounting to over 5 million were imposed on the rules violators.

Eight FIRs were lodged against the profiteers and 17 buildings were sealed while 311 accused were sent behind the bars, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.

The Commissioner informed that the administration would complete delivery of Neghban Ramazan package at the doorsteps of the deserving people in the first Ashra of Ramazan.

The target of each district had been set, he said and informed that a daily target of 12,604 households was set for Rawalpindi district.

Similarly, the targets were also for other districts of the division including 4,785 for Attock, 3,723 for Jhelum, 3,863 for Chakwal and 396 for Murree, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.

The main purpose to distribute Neghban package at the doorsteps of the deserving citizens is to provide relief to the citizens. Strict monitoring of the Neghban Ramazan package was being conducted, he informed.

However, if the citizens have any complaints in this process, instead of visiting any office, they should send their complaints on the social media account of Commissioner Rawalpindi along with proper information, Engr. Aamir Khattak said adding, immediate action would be taken on all legitimate complaints.

So far, in Rawalpindi Division, 124,658 beneficiaries had been provided the Neghban Ramazan packages at their doorsteps. 38,877 in Rawalpindi district, 38,329 in Attock district, 16,326 in Jhelum district, 29,492 in Chakwal district and 2661 in Murree district had been provided the packages at their doorsteps, he added.

He directed the officers that the agriculture fair price shops should be functional in model markets of all districts and the DCs should monitor the fair price shops.

He further said that the DCs should participate in the bidding process of wholesale vegetable and fruit mandies which would help control prices of daily use items. A special check should also be kept on the big stores during price checking, he added.