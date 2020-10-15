UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the ulema of all sects to play pivotal role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, love, affection and brotherhood with motivation to people to adopt pre-cautionary measures against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has called upon the ulema of all sects to play pivotal role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace, love, affection and brotherhood with motivation to people to adopt pre-cautionary measures against COVID-19.

The Commissioner emphasized this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday which reviewed the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations in all districts of Hyderabad Division.The Commissioner also underlined the need of following the principals of islam, avoiding promoting hatred among each other and creating gulf among the people on basis of sects. The ulema can play their vital role in this regard, he said and advised them to concerned district administrations if they have any reservation on any issue.

While talking to officers, the commissioner asked them to ensure cleanliness in their respective districts particularly at Masajid, Imambargahs and routes of religious processions.

The concerned staff should be deployed with the tasks of cleaning roads and streets, installation of street lights and removal of encroachments at the routes from where Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions would pass.The Commissioner also directed the preparation of a foolproof security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW) celebrations and asked the HESCO management to avoid load shedding. The religious leaders should communicate the route plan of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions and rallies to administrations concerned so that security arrangements could be made possible in time, he added.The DIG Hyderabad Naim Ahmed Shaikh briefed about the security plan to be implemented in maintaining peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations. The Police would be put on high alert while CCTV cameras and other security measures to be adopted at the routes of processions, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

