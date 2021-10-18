Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar Monday held a high-level meeting held to review the arrangements regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and religious fervor.

The commissioner said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is a blessing month for all the Muslims, in which Allah bestowed humanity with His beloved Prophet Mohammad Mustafa (SAW) and blessed the millions of people around the World.

He said 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will be celebrated with great devotion, respect and zeal and religious fervor, like as every year.

The commissioner directed all the concerned departments to carry out their duties in order to celebrate this blessed month very well.

Police, Rangers and security agencies will play a pivotal role in this regard and full security will be given to the procession which will be held on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, he added.

The commissioner appealed to Ulema of all sects to play their role in shunning the differences, creating harmony, unity and the atmosphere of love, peace, affection and brotherhood among all.

He asked the deputy commissioners of all the five districts of the Division to hold meetings with the Ulema in their respective districts and get details of the events including Mahafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings and rallies to be organized in connections with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and ensure provision of all facilities including security and cleanliness.

The commissioner also appealed to Ulema and religious leaders to get prior permission of organizing Mahafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings and rallies from the district administration so that required security could be provided at places of their their events.

He also advised the officials of SEPCO/WAPDA to avoid load management particularly at the time of Mahafil-e-Milad, religious gatherings, processions and rallies, so that the people could not face any inconvenience while celebrating the occasion.

The commissioner also directed all the Municipal Officers and officials of local bodies department Larkana division to ensure the cleanliness and remove the encroachments from the routes of the procession of Jashan-e-Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, besides the lighting arrangements may be ensured.

It was also decided that the DHOs, Medical Superintendents, district Support Managers PPHI will set-up medical camps wherever required and doctors in taluka hospitals and the main Hospitals of the Division may be ensured to present round the clock with medicines and all the service delivery offices will remain open up to 13th Rabi-ul-Awal and submit their reports to commissioner in time in this regard.

The DIG Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh told the meeting that besides provision of adequate security arrangements for celebrations, a special desk has been established in his office in order to discourage such activities at social media which could harm the feeling the people of all sects.

He also asked the SSPs of the Range and other officers to prepare their security plans and submit the same to his office as well as commissioner office and offices of their respective deputy commissioners so that any untoward incident could be averted with the cooperation of district administrations concerned.

Rangers official told the meeting that islam is a religion of peace, love and brotherhood.

He thanked the Ulemas, scholars and divisional and district administration who supported on the occasion of Muharram al-Haram and Chehlum.

He hoped that the same cooperation will continue as 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal is well passed. He also told that, "We and all have a duty to keep an eye on the terrorists and to report any suspects immediately," he added.

He further said that the Code of Conduct should be fully implemented and respect for each other.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana also briefed the meeting about the contingency plans in order to provide maximum facilities to the people and ensure law and order during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The meeting among others was attended by DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, Additional Commissioner-I Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Senior Superintendent of Police of Larkana and officers of Rangers and officers of concerned departments.