Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Eid Miladun-Nabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations, here on Thursday
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, and other officials from various departments, and deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar districts via video-link.
He directed all departments concerned to utilise all resources to ensure a dignified and peaceful observance of the auspicious event. He ordered for decorating all cities and towns in the division to commemorate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.
The commissioner directed Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and Health Department to provide essential services during Eid Milad processions. He also ordered for ensuring smooth traffic flow. A special tree plantation campaign would also be held on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
