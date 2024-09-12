Open Menu

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Eid Miladun-Nabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Eid Miladun-Nabi

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Eid Miladun-Nabi celebrations, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (retd) Muhammad Wasim, and other officials from various departments, and deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar districts via video-link.

He directed all departments concerned to utilise all resources to ensure a dignified and peaceful observance of the auspicious event. He ordered for decorating all cities and towns in the division to commemorate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

The commissioner directed Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and Health Department to provide essential services during Eid Milad processions. He also ordered for ensuring smooth traffic flow. A special tree plantation campaign would also be held on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Related Topics

Traffic Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Rescue 1122 Event All From

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, ..

Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations

3 minutes ago
 Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian ..

Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora

3 minutes ago
 PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza ..

PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: ..

Pakistan committed to conserving marine ecosystem: President Asif Ali Zardari

3 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

IHC adjourns plea against PTI founder's plea

10 minutes ago
 Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

Russia recaptures part of Kursk region

10 minutes ago
CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

CPO orders comprehensive security on Eid Milad

10 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netfli ..

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon Collab for Netflix's 'Gandhari', an Action Thri ..

43 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows

ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows

6 minutes ago
 Post-induction training course participants visit ..

Post-induction training course participants visit PSCA

10 minutes ago
 SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by priv ..

SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens

10 minutes ago
 State Bank issues clarification on designing new n ..

State Bank issues clarification on designing new notes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan