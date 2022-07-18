Commissioner reviews arrangements for holding free, fair, impartial LG elections in Dadu

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, along with Deputy Inspector General Pir Muhammad Shah, Monday held a meeting at Darbar Hall Dadu to review the arrangements for holding free, fair and impartial elections in the district scheduled on July 24, 2022.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, along with Deputy Inspector General Pir Muhammad Shah, Monday held a meeting at Darbar Hall Dadu to review the arrangements for holding free, fair and impartial elections in the district scheduled on July 24, 2022.

The meeting reviewed at length the arrangements of holding the elections as well as maintenance of law and order situation and implementation of the Code of Conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the elections.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner emphasized the need for maintaining law and order situation, deployment of police and rangers at the sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations and implementation of ECP Code of Conduct.

Except exercising the right of franchise, he informed that no one would be allowed to enter into the polling stations. No government employee should take part in the electioneering campaign of any candidate and strict legal action would be initiated for those involved in violation of law, he maintained and added that effective measures would be adopted for the protection of life and property of the people.

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah informed the participants that additional police force would be deployed in order to avert any untoward incident in the district.

There would be complete ban on display of weapons and strict action would be initiated against the violators, he said and added that except presiding officers, no person would be allowed to carry the camera or cellular phone inside the poling station.

The Deputy Commissioner Dadu Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, who is also the acting District Returning Officer briefed the meeting about the arrangements planned for smooth conduct of polling process at the polling stations on election-day as well as security arrangements for maintenance of law and order situation in the district.