Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Horse & Cattle Show Closing Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited Fortress Stadium to review the arrangements for the closing ceremony of the Horse & Cattle Show 2025, scheduled to take place on Monday, February 24.

During the visit, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) additional director general and representatives from the district administration provided a detailed briefing on the event’s seating plan, enclosures, and programme rundown.

The commissioner directed all relevant departments to ensure seamless traffic management. He stressed the importance of implementing traffic diversions on schedule to maintain smooth traffic flow and instructed officials to publicly disseminate the traffic advisory plan for citizens’ convenience.

Senior district officials and representatives from various departments accompanied the commissioner during the visit.

