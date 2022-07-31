Commissioner reviews arrangements for Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being made to mark Pakistan's 75 years of Independence with national zeal.

The meeting was informed that debates competition, seminars, essay writing competition and sports events would be held at educational institutions as part of celebrations of the country's 76th Independence Day. It was told that Arts Council would also organize events to celebrate the the day with enthusiasm.

The commissioner urged people from all walks of life to celebrate the Independence Day and pray for the country's progress. He said that people's love for their homeland was evident from the various events organised to celebrate the national day.

The meeting was attended by officials, including Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Deputy Commissioner Rahimyar Khan Syed Moosa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Capt. (retd) Muhammad Waseem, Director of Colleges Prof. Ibrahim Bhatti, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Faisal Aata Khan, Director of Public Relations Nasir Hameed, Assistant Commissioner (General) Liaquat Ali Gilani, Chief Executive Officer of education Department Zahoor Chohan, Director of Arts Council Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Regional Manager of Tourism Development Corporation Misbahul Haque and others.