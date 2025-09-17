Commissioner reviews arrangements for installation of electric charging station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the electric bus service in Sargodha on Friday.

He announced this while visiting General Buss Stand here on Wednesday to review installation of Electric charging station.

On the occasion, ADC (Headquarters) Majid Bin Ahmed, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Malik Muhammad Tahir and other officers were present.

RTA Secretary briefed the service will initially operate 33 electric buses on six routes in Sargodha city, providing citizens with a modern and environmentally friendly transportation option, adding that the electric buses are designed to reduce pollution and promote sustainable transportation.

He said that separate compartments have been allocated for women in the buses. Charging stations are being installed at key locations, including the General Bus Stand and Lahore Road Bypass. The service will cover not only urban areas but also tehsil headquarters, ensuring wider accessibility.

The Commissioner said that the electric bus service is part of the government's initiative to improve public transportation and reduce environmental pollution.

He said that the buses will operate on designated routes, providing citizens with a convenient and affordable mode of transportation. "With the installation of charging stations and modern bus stops, the service aims to enhance the overall travel experience" the Commissioner added.