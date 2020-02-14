Commissioner reviews arrangements for Kabaddi WC 2020 final match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saif Anjum on Friday said comprehensive arrangements had been taken for security of players and people, coming here for Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements, including security regarding semi final and final matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020, he said the International Kabaddi Association's representatives were also expected to visit here for Kabaddi World Cup 2020 final match.

He said temporary hospitals and central control rooms were also set up to avoid any untoward incident, adding that visitors would only be allowed to enter the stadium at designated routes on Final Match day.

The meeting was briefed that foolproof security arrangements had been taken.

DC Danish Afzaal, DIG Rai Babar Saeed, DG sports board Adnan Arshad and otherofficers from Rescue 1122, civil defence and LWMC attended the meeting.