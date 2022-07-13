UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG elections

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Monday asked the deputy commissioners and other officers concerned to finalize their arrangements for conduct of local government elections scheduled on July 24 in their respective districts

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the Commissioner also asked the deputy commissioners to provide details of union councils, polling stations and number of voters of their respective districts.

Among the deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of Police and officers of concerned departments, the meeting was also attended by the DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Ali Abdullah Khalid.

He directed the concerned officers, district returning officers and returning officers to ensure availability of transport for deployment of polling staff to polling stations as well as provision of all required facilities including clean water and electricity.

He underlined the need of making assessment of the sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations and preparation of a comprehensive security plan in consultation with the ECP and Police so that the polling process could be held in a free and fair atmosphere.

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah said that Police and Rangers will also be deployed in all districts, adding that the directives have already been issued to all SSPs to prepare a comprehensive security plan for their respective districts.

