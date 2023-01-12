UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For LG Polls In Karachi Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG polls in Karachi districts

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting regarding the preparation and arrangements of the second phase of local government (LG) elections at his office on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting regarding the preparation and arrangements of the second phase of local government (LG) elections at his office on Thursday.

Deputy commissioners, who are also the district returning officers, of all seven districts attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner about the progress for the smooth conduct of local government elections to be held on January 15.

It was decided that the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be implemented effectively.

Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to comply with the guidelines issued by the ECP in letter and spirit and work with the coordination of the commission.

The meeting reviewed the arrangement of the supply of materials and of posting and training of staff to perform their duties in the election including the arrangement for the installation of CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations.

The commissioner was informed that almost 4990 polling stations have been established in all seven districts of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress January All Government

Recent Stories

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta R ..

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h

2 minutes ago
 SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electri ..

SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electric generator

2 minutes ago
 US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despi ..

US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despite Pushback by Twitter - Twitt ..

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide ex ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide exact date for next elections: M ..

1 minute ago
 Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as ..

Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as It Needs to Protect Border Wit ..

1 minute ago
 Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to ..

Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to Probe Biden Mishandling Docume ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.