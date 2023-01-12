Commissioner reviews arrangements for LG polls in Karachi districts

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting regarding the preparation and arrangements of the second phase of local government (LG) elections at his office on Thursday.

Deputy commissioners, who are also the district returning officers, of all seven districts attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner about the progress for the smooth conduct of local government elections to be held on January 15.

It was decided that the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be implemented effectively.

Commissioner asked the deputy commissioners to comply with the guidelines issued by the ECP in letter and spirit and work with the coordination of the commission.

The meeting reviewed the arrangement of the supply of materials and of posting and training of staff to perform their duties in the election including the arrangement for the installation of CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations.

The commissioner was informed that almost 4990 polling stations have been established in all seven districts of Karachi.