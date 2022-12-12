UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Training Of Master Trainers For Census

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for training of master trainers for census

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan here on Monday reviewed arrangements being finalized for training of master trainers for the census.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan here on Monday reviewed arrangements being finalized for training of master trainers for the census.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, chairing a review meeting of the master trainers for census, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to provide proper place and all required facilities for five-day training session which would start here on December 19. 138 master trainers would be imparted training for census, the commissioner added.

After training, the master trainers would further impart training to the staff in their respective districts and tehsils.

The census is a very important and sensitive matter because the basis and nature of every project depends on accurate registration of population, he said.

The spokesperson informed that during the training, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division would also visit various centers to ensure the quality of the training. Total 104 centers including 36 in Rawalpindi district, 14 in Attock, 10 in Jhelum and 14 in Chakwal district would be set up for the training of the staff in Rawalpindi Division.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock December All

Recent Stories

Daily Mail's apology vindicates Pakistan, thwarts ..

Daily Mail's apology vindicates Pakistan, thwarts anti-state conspiracy: PM

59 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting with SSGC officials regarding ga ..

DC chairs meeting with SSGC officials regarding gas supply

1 minute ago
 CDA approves advance salary, allowance for Christi ..

CDA approves advance salary, allowance for Christian employees

1 minute ago
 Every religion uplifts sanctity of human rights: M ..

Every religion uplifts sanctity of human rights: Murtaza Javed

1 minute ago
 LHC seeks replies on plea against shifting of mino ..

LHC seeks replies on plea against shifting of minor British girl to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 China to Stop Using COVID-19 Tracking App From Dec ..

China to Stop Using COVID-19 Tracking App From December 13

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.