Commissioner reviews arrangements for training of master trainers for census

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan here on Monday reviewed arrangements being finalized for training of master trainers for the census.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, chairing a review meeting of the master trainers for census, the commissioner directed the authorities concerned to provide proper place and all required facilities for five-day training session which would start here on December 19. 138 master trainers would be imparted training for census, the commissioner added.

After training, the master trainers would further impart training to the staff in their respective districts and tehsils.

The census is a very important and sensitive matter because the basis and nature of every project depends on accurate registration of population, he said.

The spokesperson informed that during the training, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division would also visit various centers to ensure the quality of the training. Total 104 centers including 36 in Rawalpindi district, 14 in Attock, 10 in Jhelum and 14 in Chakwal district would be set up for the training of the staff in Rawalpindi Division.