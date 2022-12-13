UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Census

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements for upcoming census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed preparation and arrangements for upcoming national census during a meeting held in Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Divisional In-Charge Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Shaukat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shangla Ziaur Rehman, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The divisional In-Charge National Census gave a detailed briefing about different preparations and that seventh census would be the first digital census in the history of Pakistan.

He said that commissioner has been nominated as Divisional Census Coordinator, Deputy Commissioners as District Census Coordinators for districts, and Assistant Commissioners coordinators for tehsils.

On the occasion, Commissioner directed divisional and district administrations to provide full support to census staff to carry out this census. He also suggested change in timeline due to access problems in snow affected areas of some districts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Swat Saidu Malakand Shangla Junaid Khan Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' ratin ..

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' rating of 2022

41 minutes ago
 Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

2 hours ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

3 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

5 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.