Commissioner reviews arrangements for upcoming census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed preparation and arrangements for upcoming national census during a meeting held in Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Divisional In-Charge Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Shaukat Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shangla Ziaur Rehman, Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The divisional In-Charge National Census gave a detailed briefing about different preparations and that seventh census would be the first digital census in the history of Pakistan.

He said that commissioner has been nominated as Divisional Census Coordinator, Deputy Commissioners as District Census Coordinators for districts, and Assistant Commissioners coordinators for tehsils.

On the occasion, Commissioner directed divisional and district administrations to provide full support to census staff to carry out this census. He also suggested change in timeline due to access problems in snow affected areas of some districts.