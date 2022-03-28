UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Wheat Procurement

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Monday reviewed arrangements for wheat procurement.

The commissioner while chairing a meeting directed that all measures should be taken to achieve the objectives of the wheat procurement in the division.

He said that inter-district delivery of wheat without permission of the food Department would be banned. Strict action would be taken against the officers who would not meet the targets of the wheat procurement drive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Revenue Mehr Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, Deputy Director Food Adnan Badar, and other officers.

The meeting was informed that a target of procuring 780,000 metric tons of wheat has been set for the Bahawalpur division. The procurement target has been set at 300,000 metric tons for Bahawalpur district, 340,000 metric tons for Bahawalnagar district, and 140,000 metric tons for Rahim Yarkhan district.

The meeting was informed that 72 wheat procurement centers would be set up in the division.

