UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements Made For Chehlum, Urs

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Chehlum, Urs

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Friday reviewed arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Friday reviewed arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

The chehlum and the urs will be held on Sept 17.

Ulema, procession licence-holders, DC Lahore, SSP (Security), chief executive officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) among others concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 31 processions would be organised while 72 majalis would be conducted.

The commissioner said that the routes of the processions would be ensured encroachments-free for foolproof security.

He said that mutual cooperation of the administration and ulema would ensure harmony among people, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been set up for every event.

Muhammad Amir said that posters, flexes and wall-chalking would be removed from the routes.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 per cent working of safe city cameras for smoothmonitoring of the congregations.

He said that road patch-work and cleanness would start from Saturday on the routes.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Event From

Recent Stories

District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

District recruitment committee meeting on Sept 22

26 seconds ago
 UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's d ..

UK rail, postal staff halt strikes after queen's death

1 minute ago
 Food department foils attempt of embezzling govt f ..

Food department foils attempt of embezzling govt flour bags' as cases registered ..

1 minute ago
 Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra wate ..

Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra water

1 minute ago
 Rebuilding Mariupol, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk May C ..

Rebuilding Mariupol, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk May Cost Over $2.9Bln - Russian Inv ..

1 minute ago
 Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on ..

Bentley car: Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea for protective bail canc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.