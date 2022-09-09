Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Chehlum, Urs

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Friday reviewed arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Friday reviewed arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Data Ali Hajvery (RA).

The chehlum and the urs will be held on Sept 17.

Ulema, procession licence-holders, DC Lahore, SSP (Security), chief executive officer (CEO) Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) among others concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 31 processions would be organised while 72 majalis would be conducted.

The commissioner said that the routes of the processions would be ensured encroachments-free for foolproof security.

He said that mutual cooperation of the administration and ulema would ensure harmony among people, adding that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been set up for every event.

Muhammad Amir said that posters, flexes and wall-chalking would be removed from the routes.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100 per cent working of safe city cameras for smoothmonitoring of the congregations.

He said that road patch-work and cleanness would start from Saturday on the routes.