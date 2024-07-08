Commissioner reviews arrangements made for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Monday reviewed arrangements including security made for Muharram.

Chairing a meeting the Commissioner reviewed all the arrangements finalized in Rawalpindi district for Muharram.

Muharram is the month of peace and brotherhood, Engineer Aamir Khattak said adding, during this holy month, no one would be allowed to create chaos or disturb the peace.

He informed that a control room had been established in district Rawalpindi which would be functional 24 hours and focal persons of all concerned departments would be on duty.

The most important thing is coordination between all the departments concerned, he added.

Training is being done through mock exercises for better management in any emergency situation, he informed.

The Commissioner said that implementation of Muharram Code of Conduct and Standard Operating Procedures would be ensured strictly.

All available resources would be utilized to maintain law and order situation, he informed.

On the instructions of chief minister Punjab, provision of clean drinking water should be ensured for the mourners on the procession routes, he said.

The quality of arrangements should be ensured by visiting Majlis, Imam Bargahs and procession routes, he instructed the authorities concerned.

There should be no complaint of garbage, hanging electricity and telephone wires anywhere on the procession route, he ordered.

He further directed that the patchwork of the procession route should be completed and the street lights should also be fully functional.

Foolproof security arrangements are being made for Muharram, he said and informed that Majlis and processions are being provided with the best security.

A copy of the Code of Conduct has been sent to all the Majlis organizers and they have been taken on board, Engineer Aamir Khattak added.

Implementation of the code of conduct would be ensured at all costs, he said.

Along with ensuring implementation of the loudspeakers and other restrictions, all photocopy shops have been instructed not to share any content that could spread religious hatred, he said.