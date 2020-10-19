UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements Made For Sanitation, Cleanliness

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements made for sanitation, cleanliness

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Monday visited different areas of Nawabshah city including fish market, vegetable market, fruit market and viewed the arrangements made for sanitation and cleanliness

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Monday visited different areas of Nawabshah city including fish market, vegetable market, fruit market and viewed the arrangements made for sanitation and cleanliness.

During a visit to the fish market at Sakrand Road, Commissioner instructed administrator Municipal Committee Junaid Hameed Samo for the improvement of arrangements here apart from improvement in sanitation conditions and construction of wash room for fish stall holders and general public.

During visit to the old vegetable and fruit market where he directed administrative officials to activate the fruit market at the earliest to facilitate the common man.

He also instructed to clean the fruit market adjacent government shops and plots and include them in the market. Later Commissioner visited new vegetable market established at Shahdadpur Road and instructed for lifting of accumulated garbage and dewatering the drainage water.

Commissioner strictly directed Chief Municipal Officer to improve the sanitation and dewatering situation of Nawabshah city areas within one week period or face action for non compliance.

Commissioner also ordered for cleaning of garbage from different roads, improvement of footpaths from double road from Qazi Ahmed turn to Hospital Road, plantation of saplings at green belt and restoration of beauty of road.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Water Visit Road Man Nawabshah Shahdadpur Sakrand Market From Government

Recent Stories

9 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

24 minutes ago

DC inspects essential commodities in Sakhakot

2 minutes ago

Dry weather triggers seasonal viral disease in Haz ..

2 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid-e ..

2 minutes ago

Senate chairman for further strengthening Pak-Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.