Commissioner reviews arrangements made for sanitation, cleanliness

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Monday visited different areas of Nawabshah city including fish market, vegetable market, fruit market and viewed the arrangements made for sanitation and cleanliness.

During a visit to the fish market at Sakrand Road, Commissioner instructed administrator Municipal Committee Junaid Hameed Samo for the improvement of arrangements here apart from improvement in sanitation conditions and construction of wash room for fish stall holders and general public.

During visit to the old vegetable and fruit market where he directed administrative officials to activate the fruit market at the earliest to facilitate the common man.

He also instructed to clean the fruit market adjacent government shops and plots and include them in the market. Later Commissioner visited new vegetable market established at Shahdadpur Road and instructed for lifting of accumulated garbage and dewatering the drainage water.

Commissioner strictly directed Chief Municipal Officer to improve the sanitation and dewatering situation of Nawabshah city areas within one week period or face action for non compliance.

Commissioner also ordered for cleaning of garbage from different roads, improvement of footpaths from double road from Qazi Ahmed turn to Hospital Road, plantation of saplings at green belt and restoration of beauty of road.