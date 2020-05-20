UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Reviews Arrangements Of Protection From COVID-19

Wed 20th May 2020

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said that the government is taking all possible steps to save lives of citizens from COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has said that the government is taking all possible steps to save lives of citizens from COVID-19.

While reviewing the arrangements made by the district administrations for the protection of people from the virus and its further spread, he said that the lockdown, the SOPs and its strict implementation had been made not to create difficulties for the public but to protect them from this fatal menace.

He asked the people to cooperate with the health authorities and the administration to save themselves from coronavirus.

