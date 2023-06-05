UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements Prior To Upcoming Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements prior to upcoming monsoon rains

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the concerned officers of the division to complete all the arrangements before the monsoon so that the citizens do not suffer due to rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the concerned officers of the division to complete all the arrangements before the monsoon so that the citizens do not suffer due to rains.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held in his office on Monday to review arrangements regarding monsoon.

The Commissioner asked the participants of the meeting and the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts present on the video link to prepare a contingency plan before the monsoon and ensure the cleaning of storm drains.

He also directed to operationalize District Disaster Management Authorities in every district and ensure availability of required machinery to cope with any untoward situation.

He directed the concerned departments to be in touch with the Meteorological Department and other institutions so that they can be aware of the weather situation ahead of time.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also informed the meeting that during last year's torrential rains HESCO performance was not up to the mark therefore the electric supply company should be asked to take concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply during monsoon rains so that rain water could be drained out.

The meeting was attended by DC Hyderabad, ADC-I, ADC-II and other officers of the concerned department while DC's of other districts also attended the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Water Company Hyderabad All Rains

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

22 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

22 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

22 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.