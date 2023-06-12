Commissioner reviews arrangements regarding Cyclone

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar and Commander Brigade 56 Chor Cantt Yasir on Monday to review precautionary measures in connection with the prediction of Cyclone BIPORJOY

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar and Commander Brigade 56 Chor Cantt Yasir on Monday to review precautionary measures in connection with the prediction of Cyclone BIPORJOY.

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Division Shafiq Ahmed Maheser asked all the Deputy Commissioners to make contingency plans to deal with the Cyclone in their respective districts and hold meetings in advance to deal with the emergency situation and also make visits and ensure the provision of the required needs.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to form a core committee in their respective districts which includes Pakistan Army, Police, Revenue, Public Health, Health, Municipality and concerned departments so that relief activities can be started in time.

He said the municipal committee should ensure the supply of drinking water to the people and also ensure the cleaning of the drains.

He directed the district health officers to visit the taluka hospitals in their district and ensure that ambulances, medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and all the medical facilities required to save lives are given drugs.

The Commissioner further said that the list of the items available in the concerned established control room should be ensured so that timely help can be done and also easy reach to deal with emergency situations regarding relief activities to the remote areas.

Earlier , the deputy commissioners of all the districts gave a briefing and told that a contingency plan has been made in view of the cyclone and all the concerned departments have been alerted, and the public has been informed to take precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Aabdin Memon said that the public has been informed to take safety measures to be safe from the storm, besides, the work of cleaning 17 drains of the district including the city's mega project drain is in progress, while 74 Dewatering pumping machines are available.

Executive Engineer Jamrao Naeem Memon apprised the meeting that the water of Mirpurkhas is drained through three canals: Dhoro Puran, Main Nala Mirpurkhas and LBOD.

He further said that we currently need 16 thousand cusecs of water, while currently we are getting 10500 cusecs of water , while 8 thousand cusecs of water is reaching Jamrao Canal, so we have provided drinking water by rotation.

DIG Mirpurkhas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar said that a control Room has also been established in the DIG office Mirpurkhas and said that all possible assistance will be provided by the police for the immediate assistance of the people of remote areas.

In the meeting, Commander Yasir of Brigade Command 56 Khor Cantt said that the Pakistan Army will remain alert in emergency situations and the Pakistan Army will provide all possible help to face any emergency situation.

DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Mehar, Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Dr MB Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zainul Abidin Memon, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Lal Dino Mangi, Additional Commissioner I Sona Khan Chandio, Additional Commissioner Dr Nawaz Bhoot, Director Health Mirpurkhas, Director school education Mirpurkhas, District Health Officers, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent, Public Health Engineering, HESCO, Municipality, Director Nara Canal Mirpurkhas and officials of concerned departments participated in the meeting.