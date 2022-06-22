UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Arrangements To Keep City Clean On Eidul Azha

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Commissioner reviews arrangements to keep city clean on Eidul Azha

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday presided over a meeting to explore ways and means as well as to review arrangements for keeping Sukkur and other towns clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday presided over a meeting to explore ways and means as well as to review arrangements for keeping Sukkur and other towns clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The participants of the meeting devised a strategy to ensure quick collection of the waste of the sacrificial animals and its disposal in a smooth and safe manner.

Holidays of all the sanitation and other required staff of the TMAs across the Sukkur division were cancelled to make sure timely removal of the waste in all the localities.

Participants discussed the movement of sacrificial animals and their slaughter and strictly directed the municipal authorities to undertake an extensive fumigation campaign.

The commissioner asked the municipal authorities to ensure frequent fumigation sprays to prevent spread of diseases.

He also warned that no mismanagement or environment hazards shall be tolerated in removal of the animals' waste.

Taking note of the reported shortage of solid waste disposal vehicles and other machinery, he asked the department concerned to seek cooperation and assistance from NGOs as well in this regard. He directed the local government department to prepare a need-based proposal for submission to the donors.

Commissioner Sukkur also prohibited establishment of self-created animal markets within the city, particularly alongside the railway line. He asked the TMAs to make arrangements for holding cattle fairs on the Station Road or such other convenient and open spaces.

The meeting was concluded with participants emphasizing the need for launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign for cleanliness through media.

Related Topics

Shortage Vehicles Road Sukkur Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

World Camel Day observed at University of Agricult ..

World Camel Day observed at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Rs1 mln distributed among 33 ICT Police investigat ..

Rs1 mln distributed among 33 ICT Police investigation officers

4 minutes ago
 UN says its agencies rushing to help Afghanistan f ..

UN says its agencies rushing to help Afghanistan following deadly quake

4 minutes ago
 LUMHS VC inaugurates "Anger Management Clinic"

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Anger Management Clinic"

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

58 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

DC Sukkur visits protective embankments

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.