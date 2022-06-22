Commissioner reviews arrangements to keep city clean on Eidul Azha

Commissioner Sukkur Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday presided over a meeting to explore ways and means as well as to review arrangements for keeping Sukkur and other towns clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha

The participants of the meeting devised a strategy to ensure quick collection of the waste of the sacrificial animals and its disposal in a smooth and safe manner.

Holidays of all the sanitation and other required staff of the TMAs across the Sukkur division were cancelled to make sure timely removal of the waste in all the localities.

Participants discussed the movement of sacrificial animals and their slaughter and strictly directed the municipal authorities to undertake an extensive fumigation campaign.

The commissioner asked the municipal authorities to ensure frequent fumigation sprays to prevent spread of diseases.

He also warned that no mismanagement or environment hazards shall be tolerated in removal of the animals' waste.

Taking note of the reported shortage of solid waste disposal vehicles and other machinery, he asked the department concerned to seek cooperation and assistance from NGOs as well in this regard. He directed the local government department to prepare a need-based proposal for submission to the donors.

Commissioner Sukkur also prohibited establishment of self-created animal markets within the city, particularly alongside the railway line. He asked the TMAs to make arrangements for holding cattle fairs on the Station Road or such other convenient and open spaces.

The meeting was concluded with participants emphasizing the need for launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign for cleanliness through media.