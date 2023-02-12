Commissioner reviews auction process, prices at Badami Bagh fruit market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the vegetable and fruit market Badami Bagh to review prices and auction process of commodities, here on Sunday.

The commissioner, along with the authorities concerned, took round of various shops and checked rates of vegetables and fruits, being auctioned there. He directed the officers of market committee of the fruit and vegetable market to prepare rate lists for the retailers keeping in view the wholesale rates of vegetable and fruits on daily basis.

The move was aimed at discouraging undue profiteering by evolving a mechanism of determining the prices keeping in view wholesale rates, transportation charges of the shopkeepers and then fixing of retail prices with a just profit.

Randhawa directed the officers of market committee to monitor each auction of the market so that proper and up-to-date record could be developed, saying that price control magistrates should deputed on the monitoring of vegetables and fruits in the market.

The profiteers could not be allowed to charge for the daily use commodities as per their sweet will, he warned and noted that every shopkeeper had the right to earn due profit and those involved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt under the law. He also directed the administrative officers concerned to ensure display of rate lists at a prominent place at the shops.

He directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to make extra arrangements to ensure zero waste around the premises of the fruit and vegetable markets, saying that shift in charges should supervise the cleanliness process of the market.

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Rasheed, Assistant Commissioner City and Cant Wasiq Ahmed and Muhammad Murtaza, Secretary Market Committee Shehzad Cheema and others were present.