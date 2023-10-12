Commissioner reviews availability of fertilisers, anti-polio, anti-dengue campaigns

A meeting to review progress made so far on availability of fertilisers, anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in four districts was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A meeting to review progress made so far on availability of fertilisers, anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns in four districts was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, here on Thursday.

The meeting was briefed that in the sowing phase of wheat, gram, fodder and oilseed crops was going to start in which the target of cultivation of wheat had been set at 17 lakh acres in the division.

For the Rabi crop, 14,36,000 bags of urea would be required for which orders had been sent to the companies, while 116,000 bags of urea were available in the four districts.

Most quantity of urea would be required for the wheat crop in December, for which advance arrangements were being made, the meeting was informed.

The commissioner directed the four deputy commissioners to start wheat increase campaign immediately.

The report on the successful polio campaign, which concluded in all four districts during the meeting, was also presented in the meeting.

Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti congratulated all deputy commissioners, director health, chief executive officer (CEO) health, and field staff for achieving 100 per cent polio campaign targets.

The meeting was informed that the Sargodha division had become polio-free since 2014, and during the recent polio eradication campaign from October 2 to 6, 1,579,331 children in all four districts were administered polio drops along with Vitamin A dose.

During the successful campaign, 10,000 workers from the Health Department and 100 employees from other departments also participated.

There were no reports of missing any areas for polio drops while all objectives were also found to be clear in the third-party audit, the meeting was told.

The meeting also presented reports on the number of dengue patients and the ongoing anti-dengue activities in all four districts.

The meeting was told that there were currently 48 dengue patients in the division, with 25 of them transferred from other districts.

In all four districts, 935 indoor and 288 outdoor teams were working, having checked over 49,57,000 houses so far, and more than 1,772,000 commercial units during this current year.

The teams inspected 760 indoor and 728 outdoor sites and found dengue larvae at various sites. Consequently, 93 cases were registered, 760 red notices and 11,00 legal notices were issued.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Dr. Noor Muhammad Awan, ADCG Khushab Ahmed Sahib, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz along with all assistant commissioners and relevant officers.