UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Reviews Beautification Work In City

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Commissioner reviews beautification work in city

Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the beautification work in the city, here at Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the beautification work in the city, here at Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

During the meeting, PHA Director General Zeeshan Javed gave briefing to the Commissioner regarding clean and green Lahore, tree planting, ongoing and completed projects in the city.

Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed the officers to take steps for beautification of city's main highways, green belts, entrances and exits of provincial capital.

He also directed the officers to provide standard facilities and security to the citizens in the parks.

The Commissioner said the government would take all possible steps to make Lahore beautiful, adding that the PHA should take all possible steps to make the city green.

He said that all entrances and exits of Lahore would be adorned with trees, plants and flowers, adding that priority should be given to planting shade trees in the city. He said that all the institutions would play their role in making the city of Lahore clean and green.

Related Topics

Lahore All Government

Recent Stories

KP minister demands release of funds for tribal di ..

KP minister demands release of funds for tribal districts

37 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Up 2nd Week in Row Amid 'Maximum ..

US Jobless Claims Up 2nd Week in Row Amid 'Maximum Employment' Situation - Labor ..

38 seconds ago
 Sindh govt decides to launch Rescue 1122 Service

Sindh govt decides to launch Rescue 1122 Service

42 seconds ago
 Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at W ..

Upgradation, renovation of U- shaped building at WUM

22 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Su ..

German Chancellor Promises to Finnish President Support on NATO Path - Governmen ..

22 minutes ago
 US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian ..

US to Incentivize States to Move Away From Russian-Made Military Equipment - Sta ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.