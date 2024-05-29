Commissioner Reviews Cattle Market Arrangements For Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, during a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the arrangements at Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market in view of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
Punjab Cattle Market Management Company (PCMMC) Managing Director Tasir Ahmad briefed the commissioner on the preparations.
It was informed in the briefing that the market will be operational 24 hours starting from tomorrow to accommodate the influx of animal buyers. Shahpur Kanjran Cattle Market is a major hub, attracting traders and buyers from Punjab and all over Pakistan. The market has been equipped with 12 CCTV cameras installed on large poles to ensure round-the-clock surveillance. Additionally, a parking area has been designated to accommodate 2,000 vehicles, and comprehensive lighting arrangements have been made.
Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood instructed the establishment of a livestock camp for sacrificial animals and emphasized the importance of an efficient complaint resolution system for the citizens to enhance the market's reputation. He directed the market administration to ensure cleanliness, security, sanitation, and other facilities. Special instructions were given for drainage and clearing passageways in case of rain.
The commissioner also highlighted the need for timely resolution of complaints from both citizens and traders. Measures such as anti-tick and anti-Congo sprays for the animals brought to the market were also mandated.
